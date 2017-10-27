Kate Wright is feeling more comfortable about her high-profile relationship with former Manchester United and England football international Rio Ferdinand, sharing a rare snap of them together having the time of their lives on a rollercoaster ride on her Instagram page.

The 26-year-old former Towie star, who gave up her career to help raise Ferdinand's three children, did not post the most romantic picture of the couple of almost one year.

Wright, wearing a pale pink cami top and patterned trousers, is seen screaming next to Ferdinand in a camouflage T-shirt on the ride at IMG World in Dubai.

She captioned the adrenaline-dripping shot: "Who was screaming louder?? .... #ithinkitwashim."

Fans found the picture hilarious, with one person commenting: "Haha love this! Brilliant reactions hehe delighted so happy together".

Another said: "Lovely to see a picture of you both together ❤️" while a third added: "I absolutely love you two. Can just see the happiness you bring to each other's lives."

Things appear to be getting serious for the couple as Wright spent a summer holiday with Ferdinand and his relatives in Portugal over the summer, while the Manchester United legend addressed their romance during an interview on This Morning.

Ferdinand spoke openly about overcoming grief and how Wright has had a "positive" effect on his life since losing his wife Rebecca Ellison in 2015 to breast cancer aged 34.

He said: "Well I went and saw the widowers, they opened up about a few things. I went and saw Darren Clarke, the golfer [whose wife died in 2006], and there were so many parallels in our lives and he said 'look you will be happy again'.

"To hear that from someone who had gone through the steps as me helped me open up. Now especially after that meeting that made me feel that there is an opportunity to be happy again. I'm happy again, and in a relationship and it's going well," he added.