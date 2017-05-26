LBC have sacked presenter Katie Hopkins days after she suggested there should be a "final solution" in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack.

The radio station confirmed that they have agreed that Hopkins will leave LBC "effective immediately" following a wave of criticism over her remarks in the wake of the terrorist attack which left 22 people dead.

Responding to a tweet from Go Good Morning Britain presenter Phillip Schofield, Hopkins tweeted: "22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don't you even dare. Do not be part of the problem. We need a final solution."

The 42-year-old later deleted the tweet but not before Twitter users condemned her for appearing to use Nazi terminology to suggest how to deal with Islamic terrorism.

She was also reported to the police over the tweet over allegations it amounted to hate speech.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "We can confirm that a complaint has been received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Tuesday, 23 May in relation to a tweet published on the same day.

"As is routine, the allegation will be reviewed and assessed by specialist officers."

Hopkins, who joined LBC last April, hosted a weekly show every Sunday on the station.

In the past, Hopkins has also been criticised for suggested using "gunships" to prevent migrants entering the UK and described them as "cockroaches" and for retweeting a Neo-Nazi twitter account which was agreeing with her views.

Elsewhere, Hopkins was fined £150,000 and forced to apologise after falsely claiming a Muslim family had links to al-Qaeda while writing for the Mail Online.