Stormzy faced the music when he surprised the Love Island couples in last night's episode (20 July). The Big For Your Boots rapper made a brief cameo via video link to prepare the contestants for their talent show but not everyone was pleased to see him.

Much to the delight of viewers, Stormzy, 23, came face-to-face with finalist Olivia Attwood just days after the rapper posted an uncomplimentary tweet about the islander. After realising Stormzy was, somewhat, in their living room, the contestants rushed to greet the musician but Olivia had a special message.

The Surrey resident popped up in front of the TV screen and sassily said: "Oh, hey babe!" leaving Stormzy visibly awkward. Fortunately, both were able to laugh-off the tension and Stormzy assured the islander there were "no hard feelings" between them.

Stormzy became the source of quite the scandal inside the villa earlier in the week when the islanders learned he had tweeted that Chris Hughes was "too good" for Olivia, his girlfriend.

After confronting Stormzy, Olivia later admitted in the beach hut: "I think he was a little bit awkward to see me."

During his brief appearance, Stormzy was seen coaching the villa's very-own rap group, Run KMC aka Kem Cetinay, Marcel Somerville and Chris. The rapper told his proteges: "So I've got to give you lot some advice for the talent show. Boys, you lot can't have your phones in your hand. You lot have just got to get out there and kill it. That's it, that's all I can say."

Chris quipped: "We're going to lose the phones, we'll smash it and give you a shout-out," while Kem jokingly added: "Obviously Stormzy is a big name but we're also a big name so it's just like seeing a friend."

It was a busy day for Stormzy, who had earlier appeared on ITV's Jeremy Kyle to surprise young fan Matilda, who suffers from Sensenbrenner syndrome. Stormzy told the eight-year-old through video link: "Yo, Matilda, what's going on? It's Stormzy here. I'm hearing how you're a massive fan and that every time my songs come on you know all the words and you rap along so I just wanted to send you my love, my blessings. And I'm also hearing that you're a bit of a legend as well. So big up yourself. Lots of love Matilda, take care."