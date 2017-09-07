Kendall Jenner rocked a new shorter hair as she lighted up the catwalk for the 2017 Tom Ford Fashion Show. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star took to Instagram to share her new, almost unrecognisable runway look.

The 21-year-old is seen wearing a sexy one-shoulder, floor length black dress, as the caption reads, "Tom Ford."

Fans are loving Kendall's fierce look, but several think that in her short sleek hair, she looks like her mum, Kris Jenner. A social media user asked, Channeling Kris Jenner?" another said. "Mini Kris Jenner?"

A user wrote, "U look like ur mom here," another said, " Looking just like your momma." A user confused with her much shorter sleek hair, asked, "Who are you ?"

Most users are loving her stunning runway style and commented, "Wow you are so beautiful and so hot" another wrote, "You're gorgeous and you do an amazing job of overcoming your anxiety! The runway is where you belong."

A fan of the 21-year-old called her the "most beautiful Kardashian" and commented, "You are such a beautiful young lady. Keep the flame burning. The most beautiful Kardashian of them ALL!!"

Kendall's dating life has been in the news recently, with the 21-year-old model spotted on a date night with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin.

A source told People Magazine, "She's seeing Blake romantically. It's nothing serious. She has been in L.A. a lot lately, and is having fun."

Revealing that Kendal's career is her priority as of now, the insider told the outlet, "Work will soon take over her life again, so who knows what will happen will Blake then. She is having fun right now and that's all that matters to her. She takes her career very seriously and that's her number one priority right now."