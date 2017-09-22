Fergie has her finge on the pulse. Wanting to amass attention for her musical comeback, the former Black Eyed Peas star has nabbed Kendall Jenner to star in the video for her new single Enchanté (Carine).

The model – who was recently dubbed the 'fashion icon of the decade' – stars in the 42-year-old singer's video, which features singing from her four-year-old son Axl Jack.

Jenner parades around in multiple different outfits including a gorgeous yellow dress and a lot of lingerie in the jerky footage. Fans are also treated to a few close-ups of the model as she pretends to get ready in front of a mirror.

It begins with Jenner waking up as Axl's singing plays, and she prepares herself for the day in numerous montages. One bathroom scene shows the La Perla model relaxing in the tub as she throws her endless legs over the side.

The lyrics of Fergie's new track include: "I want you, consume it/ Its sinful, this greeting, a ritual/ A meeting, the first time impressions

"The truest expressions/ If I could reach out and hold your hand".

The song is from Fergie's second solo studio album called Double Dutchess, which is out today (22 September). It is a nod to Sarah, Duchess of York, who shares the name surname as the singer – real name Stacy Ann Ferguson.

Fans have been quick to express their thoughts on the new video starring Jenner, with one person writing: "I love Kendall but this video is so triggering gave me a damn headache lol"

Another put: "Kendall Jenner is the reason this video will become successful" while a third added: "Best song, worst video."

Jenner isn't the first person from the Kardashian clan to collaborate with Fergie, as her half-sister Kim Kardashian appeared in the singer's video for MILF$ last year.

As Fergie's music career rises once again, it was reported last week that she had split from her husband Josh Duhamel of eight years.

The eight-time Grammy winner revealed to US Weekly in a statement that they had separated "earlier this year," adding: "We wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public."