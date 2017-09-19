She usually poses in underwear, revealing outfits or simply nothing, but Emily Ratajkowski proved that she can still stun fully-clothed if her latest Instagram snaps are anything to go by.

The 26-year-old model wowed as she went braless in a pink sheer embellished gown for a campaign shoot for Monsoori. Lying on a mattress and a messy sheet, the Blurred Lines model peered into the camera while wearing a flawless make-up look complete, with red lips.

The gown oozed elegance with its demure detailing as Ratajkowski showed off a good dose of thigh in the sensual snap.

Many of the model's 14.9m followers went crazy for the editorial shot, with some comparing her to lookalike star Kendall Jenner.

One said: "i legit thought it was kendall" as another put: "You looks like Kendall ❤️ @emrata"

Another simply wrote: "Wow stunning" as a fourth added: "This dress is everything ❤❤❤❤❤❤ Emily this is definitely the best photo of you so far! You look like a goddess! BRAVO!!!BRAVO!!!"

Later on, Ratajkowski posted another shot of herself in sporty attire of a baby pink T-shirt, red track pants and a baseball cap with shades, captioning it: "Mixtape coming 2018 ".

Ratajkowski's career has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and she was named Woman of the Year by Esquire magazine in 2013. She has also featured in several movies, including 2015's We Are Your Friends in a lead role alongside Zac Efron.

Adding to that, the model is an advocate for women's health issues as a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood and supports the right of women to express their sexuality, though her claim to being a feminist has been both supported and disputed.

Ratajkowski was born in London to arty parents; her mother, Kathleen Balgley, is a professor of English, while her father is artist John David 'JD' Ratajkowski.