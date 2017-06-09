It's a match made in celebrity heaven; the Victoria's Secret model and Snapchat co-founder and billionaire.

And Australian-born Miranda Kerr gave her 11.3m followers the proof that she is now a married woman with a gorgeous snap of herself taken backstage at the Moschino Resort Collection show at Milk Studios, showing off her two rings on her wedding finger.

Simply captioned: "Backstage at @moschino", Kerr's picture spoke for itself as she made sure her left hand was in full view, cupping her face.

The model's followers appeared to miss her subtle message, with the majority focusing on her flawless skin and beauty in the comments. A few clocked on, however, with one person writing: "Wedding ring" as another put: "Wedding Band!!!"

Kerr, 34, tied the knot with Evan Spiegel, 27, on 27 May, but the honeymoon is already over as she was back to work on the runway on Thursday night (8 June) in Los Angeles.

Wearing a beautiful pink embellished top and a natural yet rosy make-up look which showcased her famously porcelain skin, it's no wonder that hardly any of Kerr's followers paid attention to her new wedding band.

The band appeared to be platinum inlaid with diamonds, complimenting her classic diamond engagement ring, proving that Spiegel didn't hold back when it came to treating his new bride.

Backstage at @moschino ðŸ˜˜ A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Naturally, Kerr uploaded other images to Snapchat which featured the new ring before strutting her stuff for the Italian fashion house.

Kerr and Spiegel announced their engagement in July 2016 and wed in a small intimate ceremony at his Brentwood home in LA in front of close family and friends.

The model – who has her own skincare range called Kora Organics – was previously married to Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom with whom she shared six-year-old son Flynn with. The former couple divorced in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Spiegel – an American internet entrepreneur – is the co-founder and CEO of the US multinational technology and social media company Snap Inc which he created with Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown while they were students at Stanford University. His net worth is $4.2bn (£3.3bn).