Kevin Spacey is seeking "evaluation and treatment" following multiple sexual harassment allegations.

A representative of the House Of Cards star told The Wrap, "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time."

The announcement comes after several people accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. The first person to allege the 58-year-old actor of sexual assault was Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, who has claimed that he was just 14 years old when the incident happened in 1986. Spacey was 26 years old at the time.

"[Spacey] sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk," Rapp told BuzzFeed News. "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me," he added.

Spacey issued a statement on social media following Rapp's sexual assault allegation, saying he does not remember the encounter but extended his "sincerest apology" for his inappropriate behaviour if it ever happened. He also came out as gay with the statement.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor," Spacey said on Twitter, adding that he was "beyond horrified" to hear about the incident that took place almost 30 years ago.

After Rapp made the sexual assault allegation, American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana too came forward and alleged Spacey of groping him in a Los Angeles pub.

A man, whose identity remains unknown, has also claimed that he woke up to find Spacey lying on top of him when he was staying at the latter's home in the 1980s. He has said he was 16 years old at the time of the incident.