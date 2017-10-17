Keylor Navas, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are back in Real Madrid's 19-man squad to face Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night (17 October) after the three players missed the Saturday's 2-1 victory over Getafe.

Zinedine Zidane has also promoted 17-year-old goalkeeper Moha Ramos from the second team but Borja Mayoral and Jesus Vallejo have been left out alongside injury quartet Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Mateo Kovacic and Luca Zidane.

Navas was ruled out for the weekend trip to Getafe after suffering a groin injury while on international duty with Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Casemiro and Varane were rested for the La Liga clash as Zinedine Zidane gave an opportunity to fringe players in order to have the Brazilian midfielder and the France centre-back fresh for the crucial visit of Tottenham.

This way the three players are expected to return to the starting line-up against Spurs with Real Madrid looking to secure a victory to consolidate their place as Group H leaders, being currently level on six points with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Sergio Ramos and Marcelo should be alongside Varane in the back-line while Zidane has to decide on whether to use young Achraf Hakimi or versatile Nacho at the right-back.

Yet, the visit of Tottenham will still come too early for Carvajal with the first-choice right-back being still recovering from a viral pericardium infection.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are expected to form the midfield alongside Casemiro after the Croatian international stayed on the bench during the weekend win over Getafe.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo should lead the attack alongside Isco and Karim Benzema as Bale remains on the sidelines, having been out of action since being forced off during the previous Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund on 26 September.

Third keeper Luca is also out due to a shoulder injury so Zidane has included Moha in his 19-man squad after the teenager already made the bench against Getafe.

Nevertheless, if Navas is fully fit to return to action, the academy starlet is likely to be dropped from the final 18-man squad as Zidane also has Kiko Casilla in his ranks.