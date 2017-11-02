Fast food giants KFC have turned the distinctive aromas of their signature southern fried chicken into a scented bath bomb.

KFC Japan want 100 fast food fans to smell finger-licking good, and to this end, are offering Twitter-users the chance to win the chicken-scented bath bombs.

Typically, bath bombs contain notes of flowers such as lavender or roses, but KFC want to leave you smelling just like their southern fried chicken, that famously contains 11 secret herbs and spices.

To produce the drumstick-shaped soap, the fast food chain have teamed up with Japanese retailer Village Vanguard, who have previously created soup-scented baths.

Fried chicken lovers can get their greasy hands on the bath bomb which comes in a red and white KFC-branded box and a coupon for a secret combination pack of chicken, if they win the competition.

Running until 15 November, the lucky winners of the limited-edition bath bomb will have their names drawn in a lottery and can be entered via KFC Japan Twitter.

The announcement was met with joy online by some fast food lovers.

And this isn't the first time KFC have released fried chicken scented products, having previously launched southern fried sunscreen, flavoured lip balm and candle.

In May 2016, KFC Hong Kong released an edible range of nail polish aimed at southern fried chicken lovers.

KFC trialled two flavours, Original Recipe and Hot & Spicy, with the help of advertisers Ogilvy & Mather and food technicians at McCormick.

In September this year, KFC went viral after social media users discovered that the official account follows the five Spice Girls and six men named Herb.

The reference, missed by thousands online, constituted the 11 herbs and spices that the Colonel is famous for.

In Great Britain in October, KFC launched their famous 'Double Down' burger which substitutes a burger bun for two slices of fried chicken, after becoming a fixture in KFC restaurants worldwide.