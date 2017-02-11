Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan have been provisionally suspended from the Pakistan Super League by the PCB under anti-corruption regulations.

The Islamabad United batting duo are part of an ongoing investigation — backed by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit — into an organisation's alleged attempts to corrupt the second season of the Twenty20 league that commenced in the United Arab Emirates on 9 February. As of now, both batsmen have been sent home with no replacements having been named.

Khan got out for one and Latif did not feature but United still won their opening match against Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets on 10 February. Najam Sethi, chairman of the PSL, declined to give any details on the case.

"It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case, however this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport," Najam Sethi said in a statement.

"We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate.

"The investigation of the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit backed by the ICC ACU has been effective in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds. We are all absolutely committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone who would seek to damage the integrity of our sport."

United also issued a statement on their Twitter account:

"We are understandably disappointed at this development but emphasize on our commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards any violations of the rules or stated guidelines," the franchise said.

"We will be looking to find replacements for the squad as soon as possible."

Khan made his international debut in 2013, having played 25 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 T20s while Latif has represented Pakistan in five ODIs and 13 T20s since his debut in 2008. The duo played well in the first edition of the PSL with Khan hitting 299 and Latif taking 206 runs.