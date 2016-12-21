Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had a rough year in 2016, but both of them are reportedly trying to make things better for the 'sake of their kids'. A Daily Mail report claims that Kim and her rapper husband have "agreed" to seek professional help to save their four-year relationship.

West's psychotic breakdown had sparked numerous speculations regarding the couple's rocky relationship and according to the website, the parents of North and Saint had a 'heart-to-heart' over the weekend and agreed to seek counselling to save their marriage.

The website cited a source saying that the couple's efforts are showing results. "It was obviously a bit tough when everything [West's psychotic breakdown] went down and it was confusing with the stuff going on. But they're doing better now," the source told the Daily Mail.

According to the report, Kim reportedly loves her troubled husband and wants to give him a second chance. "Kim is so in love with him and love can be blinding sometimes - she just adores him and the family loves him as well. It's a situation that she's giving another shot, a second chance. She feels he's been under a lot of pressure, so she feels like he deserves another shot. They had a heart-to-heart about it and Kim is still deeply in love with him," the source added.

The mother of two, who suffered a huge setback after being robbed in her Paris apartment, reportedly was not happy with the 39-year-old Pablo singer for his workaholic attitude. However, a Hollywood Life source claims that the Famous rapper is ready to spend more time with the family. "He's told Kim that going into 2017 he's going to dial it back a notch. He's realized that she, Nori and Saint are the most important people in his life and that he's going to spend more time at home, being a husband and father to his family."

"[Kanye] doesn't even remember the last family vacation the four of them took. But he's willing to make every concession needed to make his marriage to Kim work and if putting his career on the back burner is what it takes then he's all in!"