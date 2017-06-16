Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have battled a rough phase of their lives during the final quarter of 2016. But they managed to deal with it successfully, thanks to constant counselling. But a new report suggests that the couple are still seeking therapy in order to improve their communication and deal with the rapper's anger issues.

"Their therapist comes to their home and talks with them. They were considering divorce but decided to try to work it out. It's been an uphill battle, but they've come a long way," a source told Life & Style. "They're learning how to communicate and understand each other. They have learned to get along again. The therapy is helping, for now."

Both Kim and Kanye dealt with personal downturns as the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star was massively affected by the Paris robbery incident and the hip-hop star had to be taken to hospital for an emotional breakdown in November. The incidents allegedly ripped them apart but marriage counselling has gone a long way in rebuilding their relationship.

Last week, the 36-year-old social media queen celebrated her husband's birthday by sharing a sweet picture of the couple. "Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me everyday to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you," she captioned an image in which she is lovingly holding the Pablo rapper's hand.

However, the couple are reportedly still seeking therapy to deal with West's anger issues. "They discuss his different triggers and how Kim can keep him from getting upset at home," another source told the gossip website.

Kim and Kanye, who share two children, daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 18 months old, recently celebrated the Fade singer's 40th birthday in the Bahamas. The family vacation was reportedly therapeutic for the couple as the rapper is still struggling with anxiety issues. "It was incredibly therapeutic for them and much needed. Kanye is still battling anxiety and stress so Kim knows he needs trips like this for him to disconnect," a source told Hollywood Life.