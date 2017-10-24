Kourtney Kardashian may be feeling a little left out as three of her four sisters are expecting babies, so much so that she told a journalist that she was pregnant in a recent interview.

The 38-year-old reality television star threw the rumour mill into overdrive by quipping that she will be welcoming a fourth child to her brood as younger sister Kim prepares for her third baby via surrogate and Khloe and Kylie are reportedly pregnant with their first babies.

The mother-of-three – who is dating male model Younes Bendjima – left a reporter confused when she insisted: "I'm pregnant!"

The journalist clarifies the surprising statement by writing in the Grazia article that "after a long pause... she reassures me she's joking".

The headline-grabbing outburst comes at a suspicious time, however, as her toyboy boyfriend Bendjima, 23, drove fans wild with a recent Instagram story.

He intimated that he was keeping "the good news" to himself in a post sent to his followers.

All-organic eating Kourtney has been a busy bee in recent months, designing her own line for Pretty Little Thing as well as coping with life as a single mother to Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

She claimed that she sought design advice from sister Kim and her fashion designer and rapper husband Kanye West.

Kourtney said: "I text him photos and ask if he likes my outfit. Or, if we we're all hanging out, I'll show him different looks. He'll give really good advice, like, "You've done that kind of look already, change those pants."'

Kourtney is thought to have started dating her much younger boyfriend about 10 months ago after first being snapped together last December – cutting ties with long-term love and father of her children Scott Disick.

In other Kardashian baby speculation news, Kim sent the rumour mill into overdrive after tweeting fans about looking to buy a double stroller.

She said: "Anyone know who makes the best double stroller? Not a tiny compact one but regular size."

After fans went wild about the idea that she is having twins with West, she told her 56.4m followers: "I have two kids people!!!! LOL".