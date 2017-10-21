Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's mansion in Bel Air was reportedly targeted by a burglar on 20 October (Friday). Although the suspect did not breach into their luxury abode, he did manage to get into the driveway that houses their posh wheels, according to TMZ.

The incident has reportedly shaken the social media queen, who is still reeling from last year's Paris robbery. A source told Hollywood Life that the event has traumatized the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

"Kim is dealing with pretty severe anxiety right now. This ended well and everyone is safe but it's triggered her PTSD. She's experiencing the trauma from the Paris attack all over again," said the source.

Last year, Kim was gagged and robbed at gunpoint in her apartment during her Paris visit. During a recent episode of the family's reality show, she went on an all- girls luxury trip to Mexico. However, she was seen sobbing while speaking to her family friend Joe Francis, the owner of the luxury villa she was staying at.

"I just have anxiety. Are you sure it's safe here?" a crying Kim told her friend, who was trying his best to calm her down over the phone. "Yeah, Kim it's safe there, I promise. I promise you it's safe. I have my kids there. It's safe," he said.

Later, during a confessional, she admitted to feeling insecure post the Paris incident. "Ever since Paris I just like going through this worst-case scenario mode in my head. I was so excited to come on this trip and I had no idea that I was gonna end up feeling this way."

The recent attack has allegedly triggered her anxiety, but she is trying to overcome the fear with the help of her family. "Kim already has so much trouble sleeping at night, worrying about someone breaking in and this has just confirmed her worst fears. People are circling, trying to get at her and her family. Yes, her security can handle this and the guy never actually got in the house, but that hasn't stopped her from imagining the worst; it's traumatic."