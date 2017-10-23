The latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians reveals the ongoing tension between exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick as he threatens to "beat up" her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. In the preview of the upcoming episode of the family's reality series, Kourtney frets about Scott being jealous of her relationship.

"He's threatening me," she tells sister Khloe in the preview. "He's like, 'Your little friend is gonna get beat up.'"

During Kourtney's trip to Santa Barbara, the mother-of-three is seen attending calls from friends who are concerned about Scott's constant partying with a young girl. "I don't know who she is, but she is not really concerning me. I just, like, keep hearing that he's out of control. People have called me saying he's not gonna make it," the 38-year-old reality star says as she tries to shrug off Scott's dating rumours.

"He needs to help himself. I think people don't bother me with any information about Scott unless it's to the point where they really think that I need to know. It's kind of like the same scenario, once again," the reality star adds.

Kourtney, who shares seven-year-old son Mason, five-year-old daughter Penelope and two-year-old son Reign with her ex-boyfriend, admits that she is extremely worried about Scott's behaviour and how it will impact her children in the future. "I feel helpless because I don't always know what to do because it's been so many years of trying. It's just stressful because he is my kids' father."

Khloe, however, tries to make her feel better by saying that Scott is doing everything for Kourtney's attention. "A lot of it he does to get attention from you," she says.

However, the mother-of-three remains stressed about her former partner's wild partying ways. "I just haven't been riding him because I'm trying to switch up the pattern. I don't want the kids to see him like this.

"We've been in this same pattern, even though we're not together, for 10 years-plus. If there was something I could do to help Scott, to help his situation or his addiction, I would do it in a heartbeat. But I've learned that it's beyond my control and I've accepted that," Kourtney adds.