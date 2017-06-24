Kris Jenner only intended to promote a detox tea by posting her picture on Instagram but little did she know that the image would create a storm on the internet, with critics accusing her of using Photoshop to look young.

The momager is reportedly mortified by the accusations as she has been working hard to stay fit. "Kris is embarrassed by the accusations. She hardly ever posts pictures where she's so naked, and on the one day she does, it blows up in her face," a source told Hollywood Life.

The 61-year-old reality star has intrigued fans with fitness and fashion choices but this time, the hate comments on her picture on the image-sharing website has allegedly frustrated her. "It's frustrating because she's been working really hard at the gym and her body looks phenomenal. Everyone Photoshops their pics, but now it looks like Kris is faking it. She's mortified."

Jenner is mother to five famous daughters, Kim, Kourney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. The gossip website reports that her youngest daughter, Kylie, who also happens to be a successful makeup kit entrepreneur, is comforting Kris with soothing words.

"She's [Kylie] telling her to mom to shake off the haters because she's gone through the same stupid thing. Kris' whole family love that she feels sexy enough to post a picture like that."

"Photo shop has done wonders for you," one fan commented on the image where she is seen posing for the camera wearing a sports bra and matching legging. "Look at the table and her arms. Obviously face tuned," added another claiming she has airbrushed her arms to make them appear toned.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is looking at the brighter side as the image has garnered more than 400,000 likes. "On the bright side, her post went viral so she's going to make extra money since it was an ad for a body cleanse. Kris is trying to find the silver lining," the source concluded.