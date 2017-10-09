Kristen Stewart may want to look away because her girlfriend Stella Maxwell is looking very cosy with fellow gorgeous model Barbara Palvin in her latest Instagram picture.

27-year-old British-New Zealand Victoria's Secret Angel Maxwell can be seen wishing her pal Palvin happy birthday on a snap showing them nose to nose, looking as though they're about to kiss.

While Maxwell looks rather serious in the shot as she wears her blonde hair in a messy ponytail and a sparkly blouse, newly-turned 24-year-old Palvin is grinning from ear to ear.

Maxwell captioned the shot: "HBD Sister‍♀️" as the post was met with hundreds of comments from her 3.3m followers.

One person commented: "This photo is everything! For real ♥" as another put: "is she dating kristen stewart?"

A third added: "Kristen is jealous".

The snap comes after Maxwell made quite the impression during Paris Fashion Week, walking in the Chanel S/S18 show and frequently sharing her party appearances – while girlfriend Stewart was nowhere to be seen.

She also posted a racy snap of herself from a hotel room without her trousers on as she got herself ready for the Chanel after party.

Maxwell's romance with the Twilight star allegedly all began at an after party for the 2016 Met Gala just after Stewart had broken off her relationship with singer St Vincent. The pair were spotted leaving the do together that evening.

The VS model was spotted visiting Stewart on film sets in the months to follow, and joined her in Savannah, Georgia, where the actress was filming the psycho-thriller Lizzie. People magazine reported that the two "were having fun".

Maxwell won her claim to fame by walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2014, and in 2015 she became a Victoria's Secret Angel. She splits her time between her New York apartment and Stewart's Los Angeles residence.

Budapest-born Palvin, meanwhile, is a former Victoria's Secret model that was named as the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue "Rookie of the Year".

She is often compared to Russian model Natalia Vodianova and is signed to IMG Models.