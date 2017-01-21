Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony prompted Kristen Stewart to recall the days of her split from her long-time boyfriend Robert Pattinson. The actress finally responded to the tweets directed towards her by the now US president. She said his response to the scandal was "f*****g crazy".

"He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f*****g crazy," the actress recalled in an interview with Variety. "I can't even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It's such far-out concept that I don't want to believe that actually is happening. It's insane."

The 26-year-old actress was at Variety's studio to promote her directorial venture Come Swim. Trump had hosted the reality show The Apprentice for the first fourteen seasons. "At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn't like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're right,'" the Snow White & The Huntsman actress said.

Stewart and Pattinson fell in love during the making of the Twilight saga but broke up in 2012 after the actress was spotted getting cosy with her Snow White director, Rupert Sanders.

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better," Trump had tweeted during that time.

Upon being asked what her message is for women after Trump became the 45th US president she quipped: "Ladies, stand up for yourself."

"I've never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it's not political. It's f*****g so humanitarian. I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I'm not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I'm pretty sure that we all feel the same way," she added.