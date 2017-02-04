The Flip Or Flop's El Moussas are in no mood to keep their dating life under the wraps as the two flaunted new romance within months of making their split public.

After Christina enjoyed a romantic stroll with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson, it was time for Tarek to indulge in some moments of leisure.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old HGTV star was spotted with a mystery woman as the two stepped out for a dinner date in Newport Beach, California. Tarek and his much younger date seemed to be comfortable together as they were pictured heading towards the reality star's Lamborghini.

"Tarek and his pretty mystery girl seemed to be on a first date. Tarek was acting shy and reserved around his much younger date," Hollywood Life reported shedding light on the pair's romantic night-out.

A source revealed, "There was no physical contact between the two while Tarek behaved like a polite gentlemen. He wasn't trying to hold her hand or kiss her or anything but he did always open the door for her."

Apparently, the father-of-two took his pretty date to a place called "The Restaurant" in Newport Beach after picking her up in his exotic sports car. Following the intimate dinner, Tarek drove his female companion around the Pacific Coast Highway, according to reports.

Pictures of the pair's romantic night out reveal that it was quite a relaxed and casual affair. While the Flip Or Flop star was dressed in a checked button down shirt, his blonde friend looked stylish with her strappy heels and black over-coat.

Interestingly, Tarek's date night comes right after his estranged wife was spotted walking hand in hand with her new boyfriend in the upscale neighbourhood of Yorba Linda. As Christina and Gary move on following her nasty split from her husband and Flip Or Flop co-star, reports have claimed that Tarek feels "betrayed" by his soon-to-be ex wife.

"Tarek can't stop wondering how long the affair has been going on for, and if Gary had been hooking up while [sic] Christina while she was still married."

The El Moussas split in December, and since then they have grabbed eyeballs for abuse rumours and their on-set tensions as they film season 7 of the reality show.