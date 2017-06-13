Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits France duo Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette would improve the north London club, amid speculation the Gunners are interested in signing both players this summer. The pair are likely to be involved when England take on Les Bleus in Paris on Tuesday (13 June), giving Oxlade-Chamberlain the opportunity to assess the duo up close.

Mbappe marked his first full campaign in the Monaco first team by scoring 26 goals and inspiring the side from the principality to the Ligue 1 title. Leonardo Jardim's side also reached the Champions League semi-finals only to be ousted by eventual runners-up Juventus. One of the few players to outscore the 18-year-old was Lacazette, who netted 37 times in all competitions last term for Lyon.

The Evening Standard understands Arsenal are interested in acquiring both players this summer, with an informal £87m (€98.6m) offer submitted for Mbappe. Lacazette is understood to be the backup option, with Lyon valuing the forward at £60m. Oxlade-Chamberlain has been impressed by both players and believes they would improve any club in the world.

"Anyone would want them in their team," he told the Evening Standard. "First and foremost, Mbappe has been a phenomenal revelation this season at such a young age. It is hard not to watch him closely. He is scoring so many goals and every week, it's in your face! I have been monitoring him and he really is a quality player. I feel the same about Lacazette. I have seen him for a good few years now and he is always scoring goals."

Arsene Wenger has already confirmed that Arsenal will make no more than three signings during the summer transfer window. Sead Kolasinac became the first last week when he joined from Schake on a free, meaning there are two births left for new players – which could yet be filled by Mbappe and Lacazette.

Mbappe is expected to start up front for Didier Deschamps' side at the Stade de France , in place of Antoine Griezmann, while Lacazette will be on the bench. Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is likely to play in a central midfield position after coming off the bench to score against Scotland, is looking forward to testing himself against a star-studded French side that will include Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante

"I'm looking forward to playing against them as well as the rest of the French players," he added. "They have a really strong squad, right from the back all the way up to the front, all of different ages. France have a lot of strength in depth, so it will be a good challenge for myself and for us as a team as well."