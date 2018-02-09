Kylie Jenner's step-brother has revealed the great lengths the reality star and make-up entrepreneur went to conceal her pregnancy, admitting he had been kept in the dark.

When TMZ caught up with Brody Jenner as he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport with a friend he spoke about how the 20-year-old had left him out on her journey into motherhood.

"To be honest, I didn't even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy," he told the entertainment site.

However, it seems that the 34-year-old TV personality, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, isn't too fazed by the snub.

"You know I haven't really seen her that much actually lately. She's been incredibly busy," he said. "The relationship has always been there, they're just busy. It is what it is."

According to Brody the last time the siblings were together was a "couple of years ago".

Jenner, 20, and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter on 1 February and chronicled her pregnancy in an 11-minute homemade film. The lovebirds named their little girl Stormi Webster.

And Uncle Brody can't wait to meet the new addition to the Kardashian/Jenner clan. "'I haven't yet no,' adding that 'hopefully' he will see her soon.

In a lengthy statement to fans, Jenner revealed why she had shunned the limelight as she prepared for motherhood.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how," she explained. "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it."