It's almost protocol to take a loo selfie when dining at London's extremely Instagrammable Sketch restaurant, so Kylie Jenner can be forgiven for getting snap-happy on this occasion.

The 19-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur showed off her cleavage in a black cami top with a red biker jacket slouched on her arms while peering into the mirror in the central London eatery.

Despite her new bob haircut being the focal point of the shot, even Kylie was overshadowed by the uniqueness of the toilets, which includes futuristic pod toilets and a multi-coloured tile roof.

By just clicking on the tag '#sketchlondon' on Instagram, thousands of similar selfies come up as guests of the restaurant find it irresistible to take a snap.

Fans went crazy over the picture, with one person writing: "kylie jenner is every girl at their sketch birthday dinner rn."

A second wrote: "Kylie Jenner was at sketch London and I'm blaming myself for not going there."

A third added: "Kylie Jenner was in sketch today which is literally 3 seconds from work."

Earlier in the day, Jenner took another selfie of herself in what appeared to be a zoo, with a giraffe in the background. She captioned the shot, "adventures."

Jenner – who has her own successful make-up line called Kylie Cosmetics – appeared to turn a blind eye to her half-brother Rob Kardashian's antics in recent days.

The 30-year-old father had his Instagram profile shut down after posting a slew of offensive pictures of his ex-partner Blac Chyna, including photographs of her private parts.

Chyna is also ignoring the drama, posting a number of outfit and hair pictures on Instagram since Kardashian publicly exposed her cheating with several men.