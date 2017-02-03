Days after gushing about wedding and surname change, Kylie Minogue confirmed her split from fiancé Joshua Sasse in an emotional post. The Australian singer thanked her fans for the 'love and support' through her difficult time as she called off her engagement.

Without mentioning the reason of their separation, the 48-year-old singer wrote: "#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons."

British tabloid, The Sun, claims that the former Voice UK judge is 'heartbroken and devastated' after learning about the 29-year-old British actor's alleged closeness with Spaniard Marta ­Milans. The Can't Get You Out of My Head singer reportedly suspected her fiancée of cheating and broke off the engagement.

Minogue and Sasse met during the filming for a perfume advertisement in summer 2015. Recently, the singer gushed about her future wedding and plans of changing her surname. "Sasse is a great name. Kylie Sasse is a great name. It's a great stage name. Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue. I'll definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere. Taking a different name makes a statement," she told Mail Online in January.

The Sun claims that the actor grew close to Marta last year while filming for the series No Tomorrow. The singer reportedly confronted him about his alleged affair.