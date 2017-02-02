Ciara, who is expecting her first baby with husband Russell Wilson, could not stop praising the Seattle Seahawks quarterback as she answered fan queries live on Facebook on 31 January. Calling Wilson an "awesome support system", the 31-year-old singer said that he is her best friend and is helping her through her pregnancy.

"My husband is pretty awesome... You see Russell playing on the field; he's that same person at home. I think even cooler! He's an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference," she said.

When asked about the experience of her second pregnancy, the I Bet hitmaker revealed that she is feeling like a superwoman as she continues with her professional. "It is definitely eventful while traveling and doing interviews while being pregnant. But honestly, I feel the most empowered by being able to do this. I feel like Superwoman, honestly," she noted.

Ciara, who has a two-year-old son with her ex-boyfriend and rapper Future, said during the live Q&A session that her son is too excited to become a big brother and is already in love with his future sibling.

"He rubs my belly and he says, 'Hi baby. I love you, baby,' ... and then he puts my shirt down and says, 'Bye, bye baby.' So that's his own thing. He sees a baby walking, smaller than him and walking – it doesn't matter, it's a baby. So, he goes, 'baby' and he looks at me and he goes, 'Mama, baby' – and he tries to pull my sweatshirt up."

Wilson and Ciara, tied the knot last year and recently, and recently the singer shared an adorable video of her family outing where she was seen dancing with her husband and son Zahir.