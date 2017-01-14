Lamar Odom has revealed his drug binge at a Nevada brothel was "basically committing suicide," and admits he now wants to get back together with ex wife Khloe Kardashian.

The former LA Lakers star opened up about the drug overdose that nearly took his life in October 2015, during a preview clip of his upcoming episode on The Doctors, broadcast Tuesday (17 January).

"Did I feel ashamed about some of the choices I made?" muses the 37-year-old. "I was basically just committing suicide."

The near-fatal incident at the Love Ranch, a brothel in Crystal, Nevada, left Odom suffering kidney failure and multiple strokes. He was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital in a coma, but regained consciousness a few days later.

When asked by host Travis Lane Stork what he remembers of that night, Odom replied: "Being in that damn brothel and thinking I was going to just rest a little bit. I wasn't in a good place mentally before that incident happened. Me and my wife at the time were going through some things. I was in a dark place."

The new trailer follows on from the December 2016 excerpt that saw Odom affirm his desire to enter rehab and get clean for the sake of his surviving children, Destiny and Lamar Jr. Odom's third child, Jayden, died from sudden infant death syndrome in 2006, aged six months.

A source has since told US Weekly Odom fulfilled his promise and is now clean following a one month stay. "He is doing so great and looking forward to the New Year."

"He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path," the insider added. "It was something he chose to do. He also wanted to feel 100 percent again. He did not relapse, but felt like he wanted to get away and start fresh for the New Year."

The clip also suggests another motivation for Odom is winning back former flame Kardashian, who swiftly filed for divorce once he left hospital.

In response to questions about plans for the future, Odom answered: "Um, honestly? I want my wife back."

Kardashian, 32, finalised their divorce in December, and the reality star is currently dating NBA hotshot Tristan Thompson.