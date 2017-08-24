Close
Timelapse shows typhoon Hato winds sweeping through Macau Storyful

Macau has been devastated by the most powerful typhoon to hit the territory in half a century. Typhoon Hato left at least nine people dead in the former Portuguese colony. The death toll may rise, as rescuers are searching for people who may have been trapped in cars that were swept out to sea.

A man looks out from a Macau apartment block whose windows were broken by Typhoon Hato's strong windsTyrone Siu/Reuters
A vehicle is seen floating on the sea after Typhoon Hato hit MacauTyrone Siu/Reuters
A building that was damaged by the force of Typhoon Hato is seen at Macau Fisherman's Wharf HoyleTyrone Siu/Reuters

Many residents and tourists have complained that the government was woefully unprepared for Typhoon Hato and its destructive winds of more than 200kmh (124mph). Macau's government broadcaster TDM said Typhoon Hato, a maximum signal 10 storm, was the strongest to hit the territory since 1968.

Exteriors of buildings, including parts of multi-billion dollar casinos, were ripped away by Hato's powerful winds. Severe flooding overwhelmed Macau, which is in the process of building new infrastructure such as a light rail, to cope with a surge in visitors. Macau has rapidly transformed from a sleepy fishing village over a decade ago into a major gambling hub, although infrastructure has mostly failed to keep pace with its development.

A vehicle damaged by Typhoon Hato is seen in MacauTyrone Siu/Reuters
Residents queue up to collect water from a fire hydrant in MacauAnthony Wallace/AFP
A man takes photos of a flooded underground walkway in MacauAnthony Wallace/AFP
A tree that was uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Hato is seen in MacauTyrone Siu/Reuters
Tourists sit next to a tree that was uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Hato outside a jewellery shop in MacauTyrone Siu/Reuters
Vehicle are seen floating on the sea after Typhoon Hato hit MacauTyrone Siu/Reuters

Flooding and injuries were also reported in Hong Kong, which lies across the water 64 kilometres (40 miles) from Macau, but there were no reports of deaths. Hato's fierce gales blew out windows on skyscrapers in the Asian financial capital, raining shattered glass onto the eerily quiet streets below. Hong Kong's weather authorities had raised the hurricane signal to the highest level for the first time in five years.

A taxi is driven through floodwaters brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong KongAnthony Wallace/AFP
A man walks past a flooded bus stop after heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong KongAnthony Wallace/AFP
Marine debris and plastic rubbish is littered outside residential buildings after heavy winds and rain brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong KongAnthony Wallace/AFP

Hato was later downgraded to a tropical storm and expected to weaken further as it moves inland over China. China's official Xinhua News Agency said four more people were killed in the province of Guangdong and one person remains missing.

Chinese paramilitary police clear fallen branches after Typhoon Hato hit Zhuhai in China's southern Guangdong provinceAFP
Windows that were smashed by Typhoon Hato's strong winds are seen on a building in Zhuhai in China's southern Guangdong provinceAFP
Cars are driven by broken trees after strong winds and heavy rain caused by Typhoon Hato in Zhuhai in China's southern Guangdong provinceAFP

