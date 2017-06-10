Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson has revealed he "dreams" of playing for Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 24-year-old was wanted by the Red Devils' former manager Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015 and they even tried to land him in January 2016. However, the deal did not take shape and last June, the player himself admitted he was unsure as to why he failed to make a switch to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho replaced Van Gaal at United last summer. Anderson claims that he is still open to the idea of joining the 20-time English champion, if his services are wanted by the Portuguese tactician.

"Every player dreams of playing for a team like United. After my season that was very good in the second year, there has always been a lot of speculation. If an opportunity shows up, or when I present myself at Lazio, I have to present myself very well," Anderson told Sport TV, as quoted by the Sun.

The same report from the Sun claims that the Brazil international is on Chelsea's summer wish-list. The Premier League winners are not the only club interested in Anderson. Tutto Mercato Web claims Paris Saint-Germain have scouted the player, who is also wanted by Atletico Madrid, and United.

Anderson's current deal at Lazio runs down in 202. The Italian publication claims that the player is valued around €37m (£32.5m, $41.4m).

He has impressed for Lazio this term, scoring four goals and registering 14 assists across all competitions. Despite issuing a come-and-get-me plea to United, Anderson claims that he is not thinking about his future.

"I leave it with my sister who takes care of my things, with my agents. I'm enjoying my vacation now, I don't even want to think about it," the attacking midfielder added.

"Of course it's my career, my future, but I know the work I've done, and even what I have to do on vacation."