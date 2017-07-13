Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen has confirmed that Giuseppe Bellusci's departure from West Yorkshire is all but sealed as the Championship promotion hopefuls reportedly close in on the respective signings of Samu Saiz, Ezgjan Alioski and Alejandro Machuca.

Controversial Italian centre-back Bellusci has been at Leeds since 2014, but was sent out on loan to Empoli last season having eventually been frozen out by Steve Evans. He made 33 appearances for the Azzurri, who were relegated to Serie B on the final day of the season.

Having returned to the United Kingdom, Bellusci, who has one more year remaining on his current contract, featured in Leeds' opening pre-season friendly against Harrogate Town and was later booed by a section of his own supporters during a 5-1 victory over Guiseley.

Following that latter 45-minute cameo, the defender tweeted "fortunately in this world we have the children to set an example to the adults" and Christiansen confirmed that a decision regarding his future had already been made.

Addressing the situation again following a 2-0 win at North Ferriby United on Wednesday evening (12 July), he told BBC Radio Leeds: "Bellusci is already out. The situation was not easy but we understood that it was best for the team and the club."

Bellusci will follow the likes of Charlie Taylor, Jordan Botaka and Ross Turnbull through the exit door at Elland Road, although Leeds look primed to sanction yet more new recruits in coming days having already signed the likes of Mateusz Klich, Madger Gomes, Felix Wiedwald, Vurnon Anita and Caleb Ekuban over recent weeks. Pontus Jansson and Hadi Sacko both agreed permanent deals earlier this summer after respective loan stints.

Christiansen told Radio Yorkshire that Spanish forward Samu Saiz could officially sign on Thursday having now completed the necessary formalities ahead of his move from La Liga 2 outfit Huesca. He also set tongues wagging by revealing that another prospective new signing was set to fly in and complete a medical.

That is rumoured to be versatile Macedonian international Ezgjan Alioski, whom Swiss outlet RSI claim is due to undergo a medical after Leeds agreed a fee with Lugano. The 25-year-old was left out of a friendly meeting with AC Milan earlier this week and has apparently seen his profile removed from the Swiss club's website.

If that was not quite enough, Union Rayo report that Rayo Vallecanco youth product Machuca is also set to arrive at Leeds, where he is expected to initially join former Liverpool midfielder Gomes in the Under-23 ranks.