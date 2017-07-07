Leeds United have already made six signings during the summer transfer window but the club are days away from further adding to their squad ahead of the new season, according to manager Thomas Christiansen. Vurnon Anita became the latest arrival on a free after being released by Newcastle United and more new faces have been promised.

Less than a month on from Christiansen's appointment at Elland Road a clutch of new players have arrived to supplement his squad. Madger Gomes, Mateusz Klich, Felix Wiedwald and Anita have been joined by Pontus Jansson and Hadi Sacko, who have turned their loan deals into permanent moves.

And supporters demanding further signings won't have to wait long with Christiansen confirming that Leeds will announce a string of new acquisitions in the coming days.

"Until now what they have shown I am happy with, but of course there are a lot of things to work on they have to find their space, but with the skill they have shown they will for sure help the team. I don't like to talk about that, probably Victor [Orta] will say more, but for sure in the next few days we will announce some new players," he told Sky Sports at an even to unveil the club's new kit.

The Daily Mail understand that the seventh new signing could come in the form of Manchester United youngster Cameron Borthwick-Jackson. Charlie Taylor has left for Burnley having rejected a new contract, leaving a void in the full-back position.

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with the lack of opportunities afforded to Borthwick-Jackson last season at Wolverhampton Wanderers where he made just seven appearances and was even relegated to the club's Under-23 side. The United boss is keen to ensure the 20-year-old plays regularly this term though Leeds are not ruling out securing a permanent deal.

Midfielder Anita has meanwhile bolstered Leeds' options after signing a three-year deal in west Yorkshire. The Dutchman made 27 Championship appearances for Newcastle United last term as the Magpies were promoted back to the Premier League and Christiansen is thrilled to have a player of his experience at the club.

"Well everyone knows him, he is a good player who can play in different positions and has the skill, the right attitude and experience," Christiansen added. "He was promoted with Newcastle and that also is something we want from him now, I am very, very pleased to have him.

"I am satisfied it has been a few days only and we have one friendly game, all around I am happy I have seen the players in action but the game we play is like a session and we have to improve a lot for the opening game against Bolton."