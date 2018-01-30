Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen is unsure if the club will still be active on the final day of the January transfer window with director of football Victor Orta still mulling over final decisions.

The Championship side have made six signings during the mid-season window, the latest of which was confirmed on Monday with Pascal Struijk completing his move to Elland Road after signing a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 18-year-old is the latest in a batch of young arrivals with Aapo Halme, 19, Yosuke Ideguchi, 21, and Oliver Sarkic, 20, all joining the club this month, with Laurens de Bock and Adam Forshaw coming in to make more of an immediate impact.

Asked at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's [30 January] clash at Hull City whether he expects any more new faces, Christensen said: "Well, this you have to speak to Victor [Orta] about that," Leeds Live report.

"Victor with the board make the decisions about what is possible. Of course, I will get the information when they have found one but right now this is the situation."

Having failed to truly fill the void left by Chris Wood's departure to Burnley during the summer transfer window, Leeds are reportedly still in the market for another striker to strengthen their bid for a playoff challenge.

Former player Ross McCormack, who has just returned to Aston Villa after a spell on loan in Australia with Melbourne City, has been linked with a return to Elland Road while the club are said to have dispatched scouts to watch over Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu last weekend.

While he was not drawn on specific targets, Christensen hinted he would like to have another forward option among his group before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Wednesday [31 January], although he admits the club have been pushing hard to make that addition.

"Well I will always like to have players who can make the squad better but as I have said several times it is a difficult moment, especially in the winter market to sign players and if there has been possibilities they we will have tried."