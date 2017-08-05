Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is edging towards completing a loan move to Leeds United.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the left-back underwent a medical at Elland Road ahead of his switch to the Championship side. Leeds are just finishing with the final details to confirm the deal from their rivals, United.

Borthwick-Jackson came up through the ranks of United's youth system. He was promoted to the first team by the Red Devils former manager Louis van Gaal in November 2015. During the Dutchman's final season at Old Trafford, he made 15 appearances.

Jose Mourinho replaced the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager at United. Under the guidance of the Portuguese tactician, Borthwick-Jackson has struggled to impress, which forced him to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The England Under-20 international struggled to impress at Wolves as he made only six appearances. He will once again return to the Championship, with a hope that he could shine for Thomas Christiansen's side.

The Leeds manager earlier admitted that his side are far from finished in the summer transfer window as they look to bolster the squad for the 2017/18 campaign. The arrival of Borthwick-Jackson will further improve their squad.

The United defender will take the place of Charlie Taylor, who left Leeds for Burnley this summer. However, Borthwick-Jackson's arrival will then see the White's defender Tyler Denton join League Two side Port Vale, but on a season-long loan deal.

Christiansen did confirm Leeds' interest in signing the Red Devils' defender after revealing that he has watched Borthwick-Jackson a "few times".

"It's something we are working on and hopefully we will have some information soon. I've seen him a few times. He's a very good player and home grown which is very important," Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds when asked about Borthwick-Jackson.

Mourinho has the services of Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind as options for the left-back. The former two are recovering from long-term injuries, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Ashley Young can also feature in that position.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager will have no problem in sanctioning Borthwick-Jackson's loan move to Leeds in the summer transfer window. He was not included in Mourinho's pre-season squad this summer.