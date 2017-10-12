Leeds United are considering a loan move for Huddersfield Town misfit Scott Malone as manager Thomas Christiansen looks to find a remedy for his side's issue at left-back.

Malone joined the newly-promoted Terriers from Championship outfit Fulham for a fee of £5m ($6.57m) in the summer transfer window but has so far failed to oust Chris Lowe from his left-back slot at the John Smith's Stadium. The former Cardiff City full-back has seen just 58 minutes of Premier League action so far this season, with his only starts coming in the Carabao Cup.

The 26-year-old was a key figure in Fulham's bid for promotion last season and scored six times as Slavisa Jokanovic's side just missed out on the play-off final. His performances piqued the interest of Huddersfield boss David Wagner, but the former Wolverhampton Wanderers youth graduate is not exactly being given the chance to flourish in his new surroundings.

It remains to be seen if the former England Under-19 international can displace Lowe under Wagner, who will hope his side can get back to winning ways against struggling Swansea City on Saturday (14 October), but Leeds are prepared to sign Malone on loan until the end of the season if his game-time remains limited according to a report from the Mirror, relayed by The Express.

Leeds have enjoyed a rather positive start to the new Championship season under new boss Christiansen, who has guided the Peacocks to fifth, just four points off leaders Cardiff, but the Dane is keen to resolve his side's issue at left-back with Gaetano Berardi struggling with injury and Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson failing to make any sort of impression at Elland Road.

Vurnon Anita has also been deployed as a makeshift left-back but is assumingly nothing more than a short-term fix given that his primary position is in central midfield. Despite bringing in a raft of new additions during the summer Leeds failed to adequate replace Charlie Taylor, who left for Premier League outfit Burnley for a nominal fee. Like Malone, Taylor has not started a Premier League match for the Clarets and has not even been afforded a minute of action by Sean Dyche.