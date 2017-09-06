Leeds United drastically altered their transfer plans in the final week of the transfer window following Chris Wood's move to Burnley, according to director of football Victor Orta.

The South Yorkshire club lost last season's leading goal scorer in the Championship in Wood to Sean Dyche's side for £15m – a club record fee for the Clarets.

His departure prompted a late recruitment drive at Elland Road as the club sought to bolster their options in attack with three new faces brought in during the final week of the summer transfer window. Jay-Roy Grot arrived for an undisclosed fee from NEC Nijmegen and two more forwards were recruited on deadline day, with Peirre-Michel Lasogga coming in on a season-long loan from Hamburg and Pawel Cibicki joining from Malmo FF on a four-year deal.

Looking back on a frantic close to the window, Orta explained the club had always planned to bring in Lasogga to play alongside Wood, but his departure saw the club revise those plans and bring in two more forwards to replace him.

Speaking during a Facebook Live Q&A session, Orta explained: "We started talking with Lasogga five weeks back because we wanted to play him behind Chris Wood. After the departure of Wood, we decided with a meeting with the board, the head coach and the the chairman to perhaps try and change the situation and replace Wood with three players.

One was a more confident player like Lasogga, who has played more than 150 matches in the Bundesliga. And two signings who are really good prospects for now as well as the future. At the end I think we have a very good attack line."

Leeds brought in a total of 23 new players this summer with Orta also promising the club are preparing to announce a "big surprise" from Asia.