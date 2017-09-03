Is Leonardo DiCaprio back in the dating game? The Titanic star has sparked romance rumours with multiple outing with Lorena Rae in recent months.

And now the pair has once again been spotted out and about in New York.

According to The Sun, DiCaprio and the German model – who is said to be the actor's new girlfriend - were spotted at a New York restaurant before riding hire bikes around the city.

Rae, who has been sending hearts racing with her racy snaps on social media, seems to have caught the eye of the actor, who ended his year-long romance with Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal in May.

According to Page Six, DiCaprio was spotted with the brunette beauty at New York City's MoMA PS1 and later at Hillstone restaurant on Park Avenue earlier in August.

Rae was also spotted enjoying her time on a yacht in St. Tropez with DiCaprio and his pal Tobey Maguire in May. At the time, Rae and DiCaprio were also spotted enjoying their time on a Citi Bike along with friends in the Big Apple.

DiCaprio has dated a slew of beautiful women, including Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach and Gisele Bundchen among others.

DiCaprio's longest relationship was with Bundchen, who he was with for 5 years, but the former couple split in 2005 as he was not ready to settle down.

Bundchen's father Valdir opened up as to why his daughter's relationship with the actor did not last in an interview with the Daily Mail. He said that the former couple's relationship came to an end because of work pressures.

"For people in the movies and in the fashion world, their down time is very short," Valdir told the news website. "They have to be here, there and everywhere for work - there's a lot of pressure."