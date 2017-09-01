Fans of Perrie Edwards are worried about the Little Mix singer's relationship with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the former Arsenal player signed a five-year deal with Liverpool.

According to the Daily Star, fans of the Power singer are concerned as the footballer, who rejected a move to London side Chelsea on Tuesday (29 August), will now be living hundreds of miles away from where he is presently staying.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's move from London to Merseyside means that the couple will be separated during most of the week and the weekends since Edwards lives near the capital city, the news website reported.

"I'm scared. How will Perrie deal with this?" one fan asked, according to the news website.

"I wonder how Perrie's gonna cope...," another commented on Twitter.

A concerned fan said, "A part of me was thinking he wasn't going to do it. I have so many questions. Is he going to move now? Is Perrie moving with him?"

Edwards, who has been dating the footballer since November 2016, was recently trolled by angry Arsenal fans on social media and was blamed for Oxlade-Chamberlain mulling a move to a rival football club.

"Your boyfriend is a scumbag," one user commented on a photo she had shared on Instagram.

Another added, "Alex is a f*****g snake. Chelsea? You traitor! Broke our hearts."

"Boyfriend is a c***," a third said.

Since revealing their romance to the world by posting a photo of the two kissing on Instagram in January, the lovebirds have been spotted together numerous times in public.

Moreover, Edwards rarely misses a football match her boyfriend is playing in and even purchased a £1 million four-bedroom bungalow in Surrey, near London, to be close to her man.

Edwards, who was asked about her love life in a recent interview, said, "Yes, I have a boyfriend! His name is Alex and he plays for Arsenal. He's very cute and hot... and sexy."