LG launched its flagship smartphone for the year, the LG G6 on the first day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The G6 succeeds the not so successful G5 from last year and goes back to being a regular smartphone leaving the modular component behind. It is the first non-Google phone to come pre-installed with the Google Assistant which is now available to all Android phones that support Marshmallow OS and above.

IBTimes UK brings you the specification comparison of the LG G6 with the LG and tells you some major differences.

Tech specs comparison

Specifications LG G6 LG G5 Screen Size 5.7-inch 5.3-inch Display Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels Pixel Density 564 ppi 554 ppi Dimensions 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm 149.4 x 73.9 x 7.7mm Weight 163g 159g Processor Snapdragon 821 Snapdragon 820 Internal Storage 32GB/64GB 32GB/64GB Expandable storage 2TB 256GB RAM 4GB 4GB OS Android 7.0 Nougat with LG UX 6.0 UI Android 7.0 Nougat with LG Optimus UX 5.0 UI Battery 3300mAh 2800mAh Fingerprint Sensor Yes Yes Rear Camera 13MP dual lens 16MP plus 8MP dual Front Camera 5MP wide angle lens 8MP single lens Price Not known £450 SIM-free at the time of launch

As you can see the screen size and display resolution have both been pumped up for the G6 featuring a QHD+ FullVision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The G5's Snapdragon 820 has been upgraded with the Snapdragon 821 but the RAM remains the same at 4GB.

The primary camera setup on the camera has been upgraded with the G6 sporting two 13-megapixel sensors - one for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and the other for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0. The G5 also had a dual camera set up but of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

Although the front camera for the G6 has a lower 5-megapixel sensor compared to the G5's 8-megapixel camera, the LG G6 one has a wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens. The front camera also comes with auto focus.

The G6 comes pre-installed with the Android 7.0 Nougat OS coupled with the LG UX 6.0 UI compared to the G5's LG UX 5.0 UI based on Android Marshmallow.

The battery capacity has also been bumped up from 2,800 mAh on the G5 to 3,300 mAh on the G6. This battery however, is non-removable, which is a departure from the company's previous policy of offering a removable battery on its flagship handsets.

Unlike the LG G5, the new LG G6 is IP68 certified water-resistant, which means it can be submerged to a depth of 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

LG has not announced the price or the date of availability for the G6. Given the G5 at its time of launch was priced at £450 ($560) the G6 can be expected to be priced around a similar range.