LG G6 will feature new mobile user experience version 6.0 customised to take advantage of the phone's FullVision display.

The smartphone featuring the latest UX 6.0 will be unveiled at the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona, Spain, on 26 February, the company announced in a post on its official site.

The G6 will feature a 5.7in QHD+ FullVision display (resolution at 2880 x 1440 pixels) with an 18:9 screen ratio entirely filling the front part of the handset. The new UX 6.0 maximises the benefit of the FullVision display while delivering more convenience to users, claims LG.

The display offers users a new viewing experience with an expanded top and bottom feature, allowing users to view more information on the large screen while browsing, reading e-books and while watching videos and playing games. Additionally, the smartphone incorporates a feature allowing users to view 16:9 ratio content in 18:9 format.

The 18:9 screen ratio allows LG to pack an enhanced camera UX for the G6. The large screen would allow users to take and review photos at the same time. The UX provides a Square Camera feature that divides the display into two squares so that users can capture photos in 1:1 format and review them in another window. Other important camera features include food mode, a new shooting mode, and the ability to create GIF files, wherein users can combine from two to 100 photos altogether.

The UX also offers multi-tasking experience. You can open a call window, next to the calendar app or any other app at the same time. For instance, you can type a memo on one side while browsing.

"The LG G6 with FullVision was inspired by the philosophy of experts in the movie industry who believe that an 18:9 ratio screen would be the best solution for viewing both old and new cinematic content in the digital age," said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, in a statement.

"We've not only embraced that philosophy in our newest smartphone but taken it to a whole new level by incorporating the 18:9 format in many other ways. I think users will appreciate the many ways we've made the LG G6 more productive," added Cho.