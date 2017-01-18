It looks like Idris Elba may have started a celebrity trend. After the Luther actor asked one lucky fan to 'pound his yams' on Valentine's Day, Liam Payne is also promising a day like no other. The One Direction star has teamed up with Omaze to offer the chance to be wined and dined by him.

The What Makes You Beautiful hitmaker is hoping to help raise money for Red, the charity working to decrease the number of babies born with HIV.

In a promotional video filmed at a recording studio, the teen heartthrob promises to fly you and a friend out to Los Angeles, put you up in a swanky hotel, and then take you on a private tour of his studio.

Rather than go on the charm offensive, the 23-year-old − who is expecting his first child with former X factor judge Cheryl − simply reminds fans what their special day would consist of.

"It's a bit like stepping into my office, only better, because afterwards we'll get the chance to talk one-on-one about anything you want. Better yet, we're gonna chat over lunch at one of my favourite restaurants in Malibu – trust me, you'll love it."

"Not only will you have some pictures of me to remember me by, you will also have my sincere gratitude to support [Red's] fight for an Aids-free generation."

Those that want to be in with a chance to win a lunch date with Payne, as well as, several other prizes on offer, simply have to donate £8 via Omaze. It's not yet known when the winner will get their experience.