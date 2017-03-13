Live

With just two days to go before the polls open on 15 March, incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte faces off against his main rival Geert Wilders in a head-to-head debate held at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam.

As the polls currently stand, no party is predicted to win more than 20% of the vote, meaning that a government coalition would have to involve at least 4 parties to ensure a controlling majority of the 150-seat lower house of parliament.