Live
Dutch elections 2017
Incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte debates his main rival Geert Wilders ahead of the vote on 15 MarchReuters

With just two days to go before the polls open on 15 March, incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte faces off against his main rival Geert Wilders in a head-to-head debate held at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam.

As the polls currently stand, no party is predicted to win more than 20% of the vote, meaning that a government coalition would have to involve at least 4 parties to ensure a controlling majority of the 150-seat lower house of parliament.

Dutch election 2017: What you need to know Wochit