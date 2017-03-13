Live
With just two days to go before the polls open on 15 March, incumbent Prime Minister Mark Rutte faces off against his main rival Geert Wilders in a head-to-head debate held at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam.
As the polls currently stand, no party is predicted to win more than 20% of the vote, meaning that a government coalition would have to involve at least 4 parties to ensure a controlling majority of the 150-seat lower house of parliament.
- Rutte has repeatedly excluded the possibility of his Freedom and Democracy Party (VVD) striking a deal with Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV). Wilders instead believes that the parties will forget their pledge of not working with him after the election.
- While no one issue has dominated the course of the election campaign, immigration and the rising cost of healthcare are two major concerns for Dutch voters.
- Wilders has used the ongoing diplomatic spat between the Netherlands and Turkey to demand for the end of double citizenship for Dutch people.
- Rutte's party has a clear message to people who don't follow the rules of Dutch society: "Behave normally or go away".