Liverpool have been given an ultimatum in their chase for AS Roma winger Mohamed Salah with the Italian club's sporting director Monchi making it clear that the Reds will have to meet their valuation to have any chance of signing the Egyptian.

The Merseyside club have been on the trail of the Egypt international since the start of the month and have already had a bid in the region £28m ($35.8m) rejected by Roma. According to the Mirror, Liverpool have been told to add at least £10m to their bid to have a chance of completing their second signing of the summer – Dominic Solanke was their first on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old winger has spent time in England previously when he was signed by Chelsea from FC Basel during the 2014 January transfer window. However, he failed to settle down in England and was shipped out on loan after just six months. After two temporary spells with Fiorentina and Roma he joined the latter on a permanent basis last summer.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to bolster his squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season and has identified the Roma winger as the ideal candidate to add potency to his front line. Salah scored 19 goals and assisted a further 15 in 41 games in all competitions to help Roma to the runners-up spot in the Serie A last season.

Meanwhile, Klopp is pondering a potential loan deal for Joe Gomez after the defender missed almost the entire 2016/17 campaign due to injury. Liverpool rate the defender highly, but regular game time will be key for him to get back to full fitness.

According to the Liverpool Echo, a number of Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing the England Under-21 defender, but Klopp is keen on assessing him during the Reds' pre-season games before making a decision about a temporary move away for next season.