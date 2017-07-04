Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will win the Premier League at Anfield, according to Ottmar Hitzfeld, who believes the former Borussia Dortmund boss will one day return to the Bundesliga to coach Bayern Munich.

Klopp took over at Anfield in the autumn of 2015 and guided the Reds to Champions League qualification in his first full season in charge. In his first press conference as Liverpool boss the German said he may win one title during his first four years with the club.

Hitzfeld, a serial Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich, is confident his compatriot can lead the Merseysiders to Premier League glory for the first time in their history.

"Jurgen Klopp is one of the top coaches," Hitzfeld told t-online.de. "He will be an English champion sooner or later, of that I am firmly convinced. He is building something with Liverpool. He is a motivator and is a fantastic advertisement for German coaches. To get appointed in England is not easy – he did it."

Liverpool would be loath to lose Klopp, who said earlier this year that his job at Anfield may be his last as a manager. The 50-year-old currently has five years left on his contract with the Reds, but Hitzfeld, who also won the Champions League during his time with Bayern, expects to see Klopp leaping around the touchline at the Allianz Arena.

"Jurgen Klopp always belongs among the candidates at Bayern," Hitzfeld added. He knows the Bundesliga, he became German champion and won the trophy. I think and I expect him to be the coach of Bayern."

Hitzfeld may expect Klopp to eventually take the reins in Bavaria but the Liverpool boss is solely concentrating on matters in Merseyside at the moment. The former Mainz manager's main focus is currently on shaping his squad ahead of the new campaign, with Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk at the top of summer wishlist.