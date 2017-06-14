Former Liverpool and Southampton midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Virgil van Dijk could still move to Anfield this summer and says the Holland international would significantly boost Jurgen Klopp's side's title hopes.

Liverpool publicly pulled out of the race for Van Dijk and apologised after Southampton reported the Reds for tapping up their star defender, last week. Chelsea and Manchester City are also believed to be interested in the former Celtic star, who could command a fee of £60m, but Redknapp does not think Liverpool are completely out of the running just yet.

"I don't think that one's necessarily over," Redknapp told Sportskeeda. "I think they apologised for making an enquiry after it became public. If [Virgil] Van Dijk is up for sale and he wants to go to Liverpool, and Liverpool have the money to buy him, the chances are he'll go there.

"Especially if he's said he doesn't want to go to Manchester City or Manchester United. He would be brilliant signing for Liverpool, he's perfect for what they need. He can score goals, he's a brilliant defender. He's a tremendous talent.

"I remember watching him at Celtic thinking he'd be great in the Premier League. It'll be interesting to see who else they get but if Liverpool get Van Dijk it'll give them a great chance next year."

Van Dijk, 25, is believed to favour Liverpool over Manchester City and Chelsea and was Klopp's top summer transfer target, with the German keen to address his side's questionable backline. The former Borussia Dortmund boss is also intent on bolstering his attacking options, with a deal for Roma winger Mohamed Salah edging ever closer.

The Egyptian winger has informed the Giallorossi that he wishes to move to Liverpool, according to Sky Italia, but the two clubs are yet to agree a fee for the former Chelsea star who came close to joining the Reds in 2014.