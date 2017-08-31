Wolfsburg are expected to complete the loan signing of Liverpool forward Divock Origi on transfer deadline day.

Origi, 22, has managed just nine minutes of first-team football this season with Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke now Jurgen Klopp's preferred options in reserve behind the first-team trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Belgium international has been linked with a host of clubs including Liverpool's Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with Origi's father recently confirming the north London club were interested in signing him before Thursday's deadline.

The former Lille starlet was also offered as part of a deal in Liverpool's attempts to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar. On Tuesday, the Reds made an offer of €50m up front with a further payment of €30m to be paid next summer, with Origi also offered on a season-loan deal.

But with the forward now poised to complete a move to Germany, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, it would appear that proposed deal with Monaco is off the table.

Wolfsburg will play a substantial loan fee for the player, said to be as high as £6m. Liverpool have also sought assurances that Origi will be given guaranteed playing time during his spell at the Volkswagen Arena.

Liverpool could be in for a frantic final day of the transfer window with the club expected to complete a move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The England international turned down a move to Chelsea on Wednesday after the Premier League champions struck a £40m agreement with the Gunners, but Klopp's side have now matched that offer are confident of wrapping up a deal.

Philippe Coutinho's future at the club also hangs in the balance amid suggestions Barcelona are preparing one last offer for the Brazil international, having already seen three bids turned away this month alone.