Mohamed Salah's valuation has gone past the £100m ($140m) mark following his excellent performances for Liverpool this season, former Reds defender Phil Babb says.

Salah, 25, joined Liverpool from Roma in a £34m transfer in June 2017 and is second only to Tottenham's Harry Kane in the goalscoring charts, with 21 goals in 25 league games this season.

The Egypt international added to his growing reputation by netting twice in the Reds' 2-2 draw with Tottenham over the weekend, including a fine solo goal late in the second half.

Babb described Salah as "one of the hottest properties in world football" and said his value had tripled since his summer move from Roma.

"It's well over £100m now," he told Sky Sports. "His low centre of gravity and his ability to just waltz past players, [the second goal against Spurs] is just an exceptional goal.

"You're not walking past kids in a park on a Sunday, he's going past international, elite footballers like they don't exist.

"He is one of the hottest properties in world football there is no shadow of a doubt."

Babb added that he could see one of Barcelona or Real Madrid launching a massive bid to sign Salah in the summer.

"You do fantastically well but then you have the big Spanish giants and await their interest," he said.

"They're going to keep monitoring him and see if he keeps doing it till the end of the season, and if he does well in the World Cup, do they put in a massive world breaking bid in the summer transfer window?"

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Salah following the game against Spurs and compared his play style favourably to that of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

"I've run out of things to say. The unfortunate thing for him is that [Manchester] City are having such a good season with Kevin De Bruyne, otherwise he'd absolutely be walking Player of the Year," Carragher told Sky Sports.

Liverpool are third in the Premier League table, 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.