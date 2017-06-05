Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant his side has "so much space to improve" ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

After their fourth place finish last season, Liverpool are looking to close the gap on Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this summer, with the Liverpool Echo suggesting Klopp will have £200m at his disposal during the summer transfer window.

The club have already made their first recruit in Dominic Solanke, whose move from Chelsea will go through on 1 July. Roma forward Mohamed Salah is also understood to be edging closer to a move to Merseyside with latest reports suggesting the club are close to agreeing a £35m fee.

The club's new chief executive Peter Moore last week assured supporters Klopp will be given all the resources he needs to improve his squad, with the Liverpool boss now eager to test that backing.

Klopp says the club have little choice but to improve their options but is confident the club have the right people in place to ensure they are not left behind.

"I know that we are good already but we have so much space to improve - I love it," the Liverpool boss told the club's website. "Being really good and feeling there's not a lot more possible, that's still OK but you think how can you keep this? We can really improve. That's what I'm really looking forward to.

"We have to, obviously, because around us we have a lot but we will really be a challenger, we will fight."

He continued: "I'm really optimistic for our future, not because I'm crazy but only because I know what we have, I know what we will get, I know what we can get, and I know that we really have a super bunch of people - knowledge, character - not just the players, all around."

With Solanke already in the bag and a deal for Salah thought to be close, Liverpool also remain hopeful of winning the race for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Recent reports have suggested Manchester City have agreed a fee for the Netherlands international with the Saints but the Echo suggests Liverpool are still hopeful of convincing the player to move to Merseyside having been "encouraged" by the feedback they have received from the player's representatives.