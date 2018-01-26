Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge is in contention to face West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (27 January) after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed there has been no change over the forward's future amid interest from Inter Milan and Sevilla.

Sturridge has not featured for the Reds for seven weeks and is widely expected to leave Anfield before the close of the transfer window as he seeks regular playing time ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Liverpool had agreed to climb down from their £30m asking price for the striker and sanction a deal that would see him join Inter on loan with the possibility of making the move permanent for £18.4m (€21m, $26.1m).

But when asked about the former Chelsea star's future, Klopp, who is primed to ring the changes for the visit of West Brom, said that no decision had yet been made on a prospective move for Sturridge and is considering using him against the struggling Baggies.

"No, we didn't speak so far about it so we shouldn't start now," Klopp said in his press conference. Asked if the 28-year-old could be included in his squad, he simply said: "Yes."

Sturridge may join Phillipe Coutinho in leaving Liverpool this month, but Klopp is not planning to replace him or the Brazilian before Wednesday's [31 January] deadline. The Reds completed a world-record move for Virgil van Dijk at the start of the window and signed young full-back Tony Gallacher on Thursday, but Klopp is not expecting any other arrivals in the next five days.

"It's not really likely but I don't know what that has to do with Gallacher," Klopp added. "It's not really likely. Should I say 100%, no? That would kill all the rumours, I don't wanna do that. Enjoy it for another five days."