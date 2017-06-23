Liverpool have enquired about Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam after rejecting the Italian club's £11m ($14m) offer for Alberto Moreno.

The Reds are pondering a move for the defender to solve their problems on the left side of the defence while they are willing to allow current second choice left-back Moreno to leave for a fee of around £15m.

Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen his defene ahead of next season after conceding the most goals among the clubs that finished in the top four of the Premier League last season. Left-back has been a problem position for the manager after Moreno failed to meet expectations following his move from Sevilla.

The Spanish defender was replaced by James Milner, who is primarily a midfielder, for the entirety of last season, and the German manager is keen to bring in a traditional left-back ahead of the upcoming campaign. According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have reignited their interest in Ghoulam during their talks with Napoli over the sale of Moreno and could look to make a move for the France-born Algeria international as part of the deal to take the Spaniard in the opposite direction.

Liverpool have been linked to a number of left-backs during the course of the summer thus far namely FC Porto's Rafa Soares, Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy, and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. Klopp is yet to make a concrete move to sign either, but Mendy is expected to be out of bounds with Manchester City said to be leading the chase for his signature.

Ghoulam made 37 appearances for Napoli in the Serie A and Champions League and contributed with 10 assists as his club finished third in the Serie A just one point behind second-placed AS Roma.

Liverpool have made two signings thus far in the summer, but both have been to strengthen the forward line. Dominic Solanke arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea, while Mohamed Salah became the Reds' club-record signing after joining from Roma in a deal worth £34m.