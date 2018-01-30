Daniel Sturridge's wish to leave Merseyside has finally been granted after the striker completed a loan move to West Bromwich Albion until the end of the current campaign.

The Liverpool forward was keen to leave Anfield during the ongoing January transfer window after falling out of favour under Jurgen Klopp. He made just nine appearances in the first-half of the campaign and is currently behind Roberto Firmino and Dominic Solanke for a place in the starting XI.

Sturridge, who earns £120,000-a-week ($168,603) at Liverpool, was linked with a move to Inter Milan and Sevilla, with the former said to have been the favourites to land him on a temporary basis this month. However, the striker remained keen on staying in the Premier League and chose the Baggies over interest from Newcastle United.

"Liverpool can confirm Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season," a statement on Liverpool's official site read.

The 28-year-old will stay at the Hawthorns until the end of the campaign and is eligible to play in the FA Cup having not featured for Liverpool in the competition. Sturridge admitted that a number of factors played a role in him deciding to join West Brom, but the two key factors were the manager Alan Pardew and the fact that he is returning to his home city.

"There were many things in deciding on this move. The manager spoke very well when we talked about the challenge with the team, there was the style of play and this feels like it was the right fit at the right time," Sturridge told West Brom's official site after completing his move.

"I've got some friends here who are West Brom fans so I can't let them down as much as the any of the Albion supporters.

"Coming here, I'm back home. When I've played here, it had a home feel for me. I'm seeing faces in the stands that I've known growing up. It's a good feeling for me being here. I want to enjoy myself as much as I can but getting results is our first priority," the Englishman added.

Pardew was also delighted to complete the signing of Sturridge and he is hopeful that the England international will help in their battle to remain in the English top-flight beyond the current campaign.

"I hope our fans can understand that we are fighting to stay in the Premier League, not just on the pitch but in the market place as well," Pardew told the club's official site.

"This is a big coup for us and I speak for my staff and my players and say 'thank you' to Daniel for agreeing to assist us in League and Cup.

"He has fantastic talent and will strengthen our ambitions on both fronts," the Baggies boss added.