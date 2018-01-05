Just when the heat from Logan Paul's dead body vlog scandal had started to subside, his younger brother comes in with some fresh controversy of his own.

Disney Channel star Jake Paul has been caught on camera using the N-word during a rap. In the footage obtained by TMZ, he freestyles over Rae Sremmurd's Throw Sum Mo and is heard saying the racial slur twice.

A source tells the publication that clip is from 2017 during a Coachella weekend and 20-year-old – best known for playing Dirk in comedy series Bizaardvark –regrets his actions.

His antics continue to fan the flames that were already blazing from the moment he shared a video titled 'I Lost My Virginity...' on 2 January. The video initially had a thumbnail of him, semi-naked in bed, with a woman in just her underwear straddling him .

"It's like Logan and Jake Paul are in a race to see who can make the worst possible video," one fan tweeted while another wrote: "Jake Paul released a video with the title 'i lost my virginity'. I'm so sorry for your viewers/ child viewers boi but just to get some views and made it as a clickbait? oh god, jake paul you're disgusting."

IBTimes UK has reached out to Jake's representatives for comment.

Earlier in January, Logan issued two grovelling apologies after coming under fire during his visit to Japan's Aokigahara for posting an insensitive video picturing a man who had committed suicide.

"Let's start with this – I'm sorry," he posted on Twitter. "This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong."

He claimed that he didn't do it for views but to create awareness regarding suicide and suicide prevention. "I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That's never the intention," he continued.